Turkish motor vehicle output down 5.4 percent in January-July

In July this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 116,569 units, down by 13.9 percent year on year and up by 16.4 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-July period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 823,636 units, down by 5.4 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 81,434 units, down by 7.7 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 35,135 units, down 25.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-July period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 542,177 units, decreasing by 1.5 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 281,459 units, decreasing by 12.0 percent, both compared to the same period of 2023.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 71.7 percent in July, while the rate was 72.7 percent for the first seven months of the year.