Turkish motor vehicle output down 2.8 percent in January

Monday, 17 February 2025 13:49:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 105,397 units, down by 2.8 percent year on year and 14.7 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD).

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 67,795 units, up by 1.1 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 37,602 units, down 9.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 58.3 percent in January.


