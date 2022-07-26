Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in July from June

Tuesday, 26 July 2022 14:09:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 80.6 percent, down from 82.1 percent recorded in June, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 81.7 percent in July 2021, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 74.0 percent, down from 74.9 percent recorded in June and down from 76.0 percent in July last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 78.2 percent in July this year, increasing from 77.6 percent in the previous month and rising from 76.7 percent in the same month of 2021.