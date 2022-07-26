﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in July from June

Tuesday, 26 July 2022 14:09:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 80.6 percent, down from 82.1 percent recorded in June, while the capacity utilization rate in the Turkish basic metal manufacturing industry was 81.7 percent in July 2021, according to the provisional data released by the Central Bank of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the capacity utilization rate in the manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment, was 74.0 percent, down from 74.9 percent recorded in June and down from 76.0 percent in July last year.

The capacity utilization rate in Turkey’s general manufacturing industry, on the other hand, was at 78.2 percent in July this year, increasing from 77.6 percent in the previous month and rising from 76.7 percent in the same month of 2021.


Tags: Turkey Europe Production 

Similar articles

Turkish motor vehicle output up 1.5 percent in January-June

25 Jul | Steel News

Turkey’s basic metal output down 2.3 percent in May from April

14 Jul | Steel News

Turkey’s Ayyıldız Demir Çelik gets approval for steel meltshop project

01 Jul | Steel News

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in June from May

24 Jun | Steel News

Toyota to suspend production at Turkish plant amid global chip shortage

16 Jun | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru continues R&D studies on steel pipe usage

07 Jun | Steel News

Turkey's import scrap market falls sharply in new ex-US and ex-EU deals

31 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish domestic wire rod prices fall significantly

24 May | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas revises its longs prices to offset currency fluctuations

24 May | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas cuts its longs prices significantly as week begins

16 May | Longs and Billet