Turkey’s basic metal output down 3.5 percent in February from January

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production grew by 3.2 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 11.5 percent compared to February 2023.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved up by 18.9 percent year on year and went down by 3.5 percent month on month.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in February increased by 8.5 percent year on year and by 1.7 percent month on month.