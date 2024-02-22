﻿
Turkey’s Ekinciler to build solar power plant in Şanlıurfa

Thursday, 22 February 2024 11:46:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Ekinciler Demir ve Çelik Sanayi for its solar power plant project in Siverek, Şanlıurfa has been examined and that the environmental impact assessment process has begun.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 743.72 million ($23.96 million), a total of 145,013 solar panels will be installed. The power plant, which will be built with a power capacity of 60 MWe, is expected to annually produce 387.44 million kW of energy. The plant’s lifespan will be 25 years.


