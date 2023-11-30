Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii plans to build solar power plant in Malatya

Thursday, 30 November 2023 15:27:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the review and evaluation process has begun for the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steel wire and rope producer Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii Inc. for its solar power plant project in Yazıhan, Malatya.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 77.26 million ($2.67 million), a total of 45,120 solar panels would be installed. The power plant, which will be built with a power capacity of 24 MWm, is expected to annually produce 40.17 million kWh of energy.