﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Tatmetal to build solar power plant in Karabuk

Friday, 08 December 2023 11:14:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process carried out by Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization, Turkish steelmaker Tatmetal Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret does not need to get an environmental impact approval for its solar power plant project in Karabuk.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 75 million ($2.58 million), a total of 7,800 solar panels will be installed. The plant, which will be built with a power capacity of 4.29 MWm, is expected to annually produce 4.94 million kWh of energy.


Tags: Turkey Europe Investments Production 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii plans to build solar power plant in Malatya

30 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Kroman Çelik to build slag recycling facility in Kocaeli

07 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Çemtaş to build solar power plant in Kars

05 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s İçdaş to build solar power plant in Afyonkarahisar

06 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı-Toyo gets environmental approval for solar power plant in Osmaniye

01 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı gets environmental approval for solar power plant to be built in Osmaniye

31 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Tatmetal strengthens renewable energy investments with new wind power plant

27 Jul | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosçelik to build solar power plant in Osmaniye

14 Jul | Steel News

Turkey’s Ekinciler to build solar power plant in Eskişehir

26 Jun | Steel News

Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik to invest in geothermal energy production

17 May | Steel News