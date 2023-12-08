Turkey’s Tatmetal to build solar power plant in Karabuk

Friday, 08 December 2023 11:14:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process carried out by Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization, Turkish steelmaker Tatmetal Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret does not need to get an environmental impact approval for its solar power plant project in Karabuk.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 75 million ($2.58 million), a total of 7,800 solar panels will be installed. The plant, which will be built with a power capacity of 4.29 MWm, is expected to annually produce 4.94 million kWh of energy.