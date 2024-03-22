Turkey’s Kaptan Demir Çelik gets environmental approval for two solar power plants in Adana

Friday, 22 March 2024 12:29:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that Turkish steelmaker Kaptan Demir Çelik’s two solar power plants projects in Adana have received approval following the environmental impact assessment of the projects. The total investment cost of the projects amounts to TRY 195.78 million ($6.1 million), as SteelOrbis previously reported.

A total of 24,154 solar panels with 550 Wp power will be installed for the projects. The power plants are expected to produce a total of 21.92 million kWh of electricity annually, including 20.65 million kWh and 1.26 million kWh, respectively.