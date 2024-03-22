﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Kaptan Demir Çelik gets environmental approval for two solar power plants in Adana

Friday, 22 March 2024 12:29:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that Turkish steelmaker Kaptan Demir Çelik’s two solar power plants projects in Adana have received approval following the environmental impact assessment of the projects. The total investment cost of the projects amounts to TRY 195.78 million ($6.1 million), as SteelOrbis previously reported.

A total of 24,154 solar panels with 550 Wp power will be installed for the projects. The power plants are expected to produce a total of 21.92 million kWh of electricity annually, including 20.65 million kWh and 1.26 million kWh, respectively.


Tags: Turkey Europe Production Investments 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii gets environmental approval for solar power plant in Malatya

21 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s Ekinciler to build solar power plant in Şanlıurfa

22 Feb | Steel News

EIA processes begin for solar power plants of Turkey’s Erdemir and Isdemir

21 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s Isdemir to build solar power plants in Diyarbakir and Çorum

06 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s Kaptan Demir Çelik plans to build two solar power plants in Adana

01 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı Holding to continue clean energy investments

09 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Tatmetal to build solar power plant in Karabuk

08 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii plans to build solar power plant in Malatya

30 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Kroman Çelik to build slag recycling facility in Kocaeli

07 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Çemtaş to build solar power plant in Kars

05 Oct | Steel News