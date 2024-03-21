﻿
Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii gets environmental approval for solar power plant in Malatya

Thursday, 21 March 2024 15:31:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that Turkish steel wire and rope producer Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii Inc.’s solar power plant project in Yazıhan, Malatya, has received approval following its environmental impact assessment.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 77.26 million ($2.4 million), a total of 45,120 solar panels with 540-watt power will be installed. The power plant, which will be built with a power capacity of 24 MWm, is expected to annually produce 40.17 million kWh of energy, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Turkey Europe Production Investments 

