Turkey’s Kaptan Demir Çelik plans to build two solar power plants in Adana

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that Turkish steelmaker Kaptan Demir Çelik plans to build two solar power plants in Adana, in southern Turkey. The total investment cost of the projects amounts to TRY 195.78 million ($6.44 million).

A total of 24,154 solar panels with 550 Wp power will be installed, including 20,930 in the first project and 3,224 in the second project. The power plants are expected to produce a total of 21.92 million kWh of electricity annually, including 20.65 million kWh and 1.26 million kWh, respectively.