Turkey’s basic metal output up 3.2 percent in January from December

Tuesday, 12 March 2024 12:11:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production remained stable compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 1.1 percent compared to January 2023.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved up by 6.6 percent year on year and by 3.2 percent month on month.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in January decreased by 0.1 percent year on year and by 2.8 percent month on month.