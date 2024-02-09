﻿
Turkey’s basic metal output up 3.3 percent in December from November

Friday, 09 February 2024 12:09:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production went up by 2.4 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 1.6 percent compared to December 2022.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved up by 14.4 percent year on year and by 3.3 percent month on month.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in December increased by 8.2 percent year on year and by 7.4 percent month on month.


