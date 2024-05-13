﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Yükselen Çelik posts net loss for 2023

Monday, 13 May 2024 14:45:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish steel producer Yükselen Çelik has announced its financial results for 2023.

In the given year, the company achieved a net loss of TRY 147.5 million ($4.6 million), compared to a net profit of TRY 52.1 million in 2022, while it registered an operating profit of TRY 164.62 million ($5.1 million), down by 80.1 percent year on year. In the meantime, Yükselen Çelik’s sales revenues decreased by 51.0 percent to TRY 1.41 billion ($43.8 million), while its EBITDA declined by 72.8 percent year on year to TRY 218.4 million ($6.8 million).

The company stated that in 2023 rising inflation and energy prices led to an increase in its costs and that demand for the products they sell dropped since buyers were having difficulties accessing bank loans. It also added that its sales volumes decreased and stock costs rose due to the lack of desired investment and growth in export markets. However, in 2024, Yükselen Çelik expects that its sales revenues will increase significantly compared to last year.


Tags: Turkey Europe Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Borusan Boru posts lower net profit for Q1, sees higher sales revenues

09 May | Steel News

Turkey-based IDC reports lower net profit and revenues for 2023

07 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir posts higher net profit for 2023, sales revenues drop

03 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik posts higher net profit and sales volume for 2023

21 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru’s sales revenues up 134.8% in 2023

13 Mar | Steel News

Turkey-based Çemtaş posts lower net profit and sales revenues for 2023

08 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Boru achieves record net profit in 2023

06 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group sees lower net profit and output in 2023

26 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru more than doubles its sales revenue in Jan-Sept

10 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii posts net loss for Jan-Sept

09 Nov | Steel News