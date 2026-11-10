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Yükselen Çelik returns to profit and increases sales revenue in Jan-Sept 2026

Tuesday, 10 November 2026 10:47:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish specialty steel producer Yükselen Çelik has announced its financial results for the January-September period of this year.

In the given period, the company posted a net profit of TRY 1.52 million ($30,300), compared to a net loss of TRY 175.39 million recorded in the first nine months of 2025. In the first half of the year, Yükselen Çelik reported an operating profit of TRY 173.45 million ($3.45 million), compared to an operating loss of TRY 25.58 million recorded in the same quarter of last year, while its sales revenue increased by 19.7 percent year on year to TRY 1.29 billion ($25.69 million).

Yükselen Çelik stated that its sales revenue and sales volumes declined due to weakening demand for specialty steel in domestic and international industrial sectors, prompting the company to reduce its capacity utilization. Accordingly, as part of cost-saving measures initiated in the first quarter of 2025, the company relocated its Dudullu sales office and warehouse to its Dilovası Steel Service Center and converted its Izmir Steel Service Center into a sales office.

Meanwhile, noting that it has increased its specialty steel processing capacity from 100,000 mt to 200,000 mt, Yükselen Çelik stated that it continues to increase its export revenue through its subsidiaries in the US and Germany. The company noted that, rather than focusing on increasing sales revenue in 2026, it aims to improve its gross and net profit margins by prioritizing sales of high-value-added products with higher profit margins.

Tags: Turkey Europe Fin. Reports 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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