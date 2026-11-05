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Kardemir posts net profit in Jan-Sept 2026

Thursday, 05 November 2026 14:09:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabük Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kardemir) has announced its financial and operational results for the January-September period of this year.

In the given period, the company posted a net profit of TRY 6.58 billion ($131.5 million), compared to a net loss of TRY 1.24 billion ($24.8 million) recorded in the first nine months of last year, while its sales revenue declined by 3.1 percent year on year to TRY 60.57 billion ($1.21 billion). In the same period, Kardemir reported an operating profit of TRY 2.04 billion ($40.8 million), compared to an operating profit of TRY 155.17 million ($3.1 million) recorded in the January-September period of 2025.

The company recorded EBITDA of TRY 7.35 billion ($146.9 million) in the first nine months of the year, while its EBITDA margin increased to 12.14 percent.

In the January-September period, the company's crude steel production increased by 6.2 percent year on year to 1.98 million mt, while its pig iron production rose by 8.6 percent year on year to 1.85 million mt. Meanwhile, Kardemir's sales volume increased by 4.8 percent year on year to 1.97 million mt.

Kardemir, which continues to invest in developing its production infrastructure and strengthening its competitiveness, reportedly made capital expenditures totaling $67.64 million in the first nine months of 2026.

Tags: Crude Steel Pig Iron Raw Mat Turkey Europe Steelmaking Fin. Reports Kardemir 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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