Turkey's Çemtaş posts net loss in Jan-Sept 2026, temporarily suspends steelmaking and rolling operations

Bursa-based Turkish steelmaker Çemtaş Çelik Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Çemtaş) has announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter and the first nine months of this year.

In the third quarter, the company registered a net profit of TRY 159.03 million ($3.18 million), compared to a net profit of TRY 10.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year, while its sales revenues amounted to TRY 2.11 billion ($42.18 million), increasing by 0.3 percent year on year. In addition, Çemtaş' operating profit for the third quarter increased by 19.0 percent year on year to TRY 332.26 million ($6.64 million).

In the January-September period, the company registered a net loss of TRY 23.14 million ($462.59 million), compared to a net profit of TRY 31.46 million in the corresponding period of 2025, while its sales revenues amounted to TRY 5.74 billion ($114.75 million), declining by six percent year on year. Meanwhile, Çemtaş' operating profit decreased by 24.7 percent year on year to TRY 549.66 million ($10.99 million).

In the first nine months of the current year, the company's steel billet output totaled 120,359 mt, increasing by 0.4 percent, while its rolled steel output moved up by 0.3 percent to 109,382 mt, both on a year-on-year basis.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period, Çemtaş' sales to the domestic market increased by 5.5 percent year on year to 69,044 mt, while its export sales decreased by 4.1 percent year on year to 36,544 mt. Total rolled steel sales increased by two percent to 105,588 mt.

According to the company, steel prices remained generally low amid pressure from Far Eastern markets, weak demand, raw material prices and exchange rate developments. Çemtaş also noted that rising domestic scrap prices and natural gas costs continued to affect the Turkish steel industry. Looking ahead to the final quarter, the company reported some improvement in market sentiment, while stating that steel demand, global supply and international developments would remain important factors determining steel and raw material prices.

Regarding investments, Çemtaş reported capital expenditure of TRY 1.38 billion ($27.59 million) in the first nine months of 2026. The company continued work on its precision rolling system and its solar power plant project in Mardin. In this regard, Çemtaş announced that it would temporarily suspend production at its steelmaking and rolling mill units for eight working days between November 2 and November 11, 2026, to commission its precision rolling system investment. The company stated that the planned shutdown would have no impact on its sales or stabilizer bar production activities and would not affect its business continuity. Meanwhile, the Mardin solar power plant is expected to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2026, after which Çemtaş expects its solar power plants to cover all of its electricity consumption