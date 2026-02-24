 |  Login 
Turkey-based Çemtaş reports higher net loss and lower revenues for 2025

Tuesday, 24 February 2026 15:15:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Bursa-based Turkish steelmaker Çemtaş Çelik Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş (Çemtaş) has announced its financial and operational results for 2025.

Accordingly, Çemtaş has reported a net loss of TRY 115.96 million ($2.64 million) for the given year, compared to a net loss of TRY 39.04 million in 2024, while its sales revenue amounted to TRY 6.27 billion ($142.97 million), declining by 17.0 percent year on year. The company registered an operating profit of TRY 666.82 million ($15.20 million), decreasing from the operating profit of TRY 754.67 million recorded in 2024.

In 2025, Çemtaş’ steel billet output totaled 148,476 mt, decreasing by 1.1 percent, while its rolled steel output advanced by 0.9 percent to 136,109 mt, both year on year.

Meanwhile, in the full year, the company’s sales to the domestic market fell by 10.7 percent year on year to 85,067 mt, while its export sales grew by 13.7 percent to 48,069 mt compared to the previous year.


