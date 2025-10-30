Turkey-based Çemtaş reports net profit and lower revenue for Jan-Sept 2025

Bursa-based Turkish steelmaker Çemtaş Çelik Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş (Cemtas) has announced its financial and operational results for the first nine months of this year.

In the given period, the company reported a net profit of TRY 24.25 million ($577,518), compared to a net loss of TRY 25.19 million in the first nine months of the previous year, while its sales revenues amounted to TRY 4.71 billion ($112.17 million), dropping by 18.8 percent year on year. In addition, Çemtaş’ operating profit in the first nine months of the year came to TRY 446 million ($10.62 million), decreasing from the operating profit of TRY 744.19 million recorded in the same period of 2024.

In the January-September period, the company’s steel billet output totaled 119,871 mt, rising by 3.5 percent, while its rolled steel output grew by 2.7 percent to 109,069 mt, both year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months, Çemtaş’ sales to the domestic market decreased by 13.2 percent year on year to 65,437 mt, while its export sales moved up by 23.1 percent to 38,094 mt compared to the same period last year.