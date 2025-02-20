Turkey-based Çemtaş reports net loss for 2024

Bursa-based Turkish steelmaker Çemtaş Çelik Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş (Çemtaş) has announced its financial and operational results for 2024.

Accordingly, Çemtaş has reported a net loss of TRY 29.83 million ($821,300) for the given year, compared to a net profit of TRY 119.27 million in 2023, while its sales revenue amounted to TRY 5.77 billion ($158.87 million), declining by 19.9 percent year on year. The company registered an operating profit of TRY 576.56 million ($15.87 million), decreasing from the operating profit of TRY 1.34 billion recorded in 2023.

In 2024, Çemtaş’ steel billet output totaled 150,157 mt, decreasing by three percent, while its rolled steel output fell by five percent to 134,859 mt, both year on year.

Meanwhile, in the full year, the company’s sales to the domestic market fell by seven percent year on year to 95,286 mt, while its export sales grew by 21.0 percent to 42,289 mt compared to the previous year.