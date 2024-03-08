Turkey-based Çemtaş posts lower net profit and sales revenues for 2023

Friday, 08 March 2024 10:55:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Bursa-based Turkish steelmaker Çemtaş Çelik Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş (Çemtaş) has announced its financial and operational results for 2023.

Accordingly, Çemtaş has reported a net profit of TRY 82.61 million ($2.59 million) for the given year, compared to a net profit of TRY 530.95 million in 2021, while its sales revenue amounted to TRY 4.99 billion ($156.16 million), declining by 22.9 percent year on year. The company registered an operating profit of TRY 931.32 million ($29.15 million), decreasing from the operating profit of TRY 1.40 billion recorded in 2022.

In 2023, Çemtaş’ steel billet output totaled 154,799 mt, decreasing by 2.3 percent, while its rolled steel output fell by 1.6 percent to 142,056 mt, both year on year.

Meanwhile, in the full year, the company’s sales to the domestic market fell by 4.1 percent year on year to 102,395 mt, while its export sales declined by 13.6 percent to 35,084 mt compared to the previous year.