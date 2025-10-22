 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Danieli...

Danieli secures new order in China for continuous casting machine

Wednesday, 22 October 2025 13:56:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli has received a new order from Chinese steel producer Henan Fengbao Special Steel Co., Ltd. for a continuous casting machine dedicated to producing ultra-large, high-alloy round billets in Henan Province, China.

Henan Fengbao’s new continuous casting machine will feature three strands capable of producing round billets up to 1,000 millimeters in diameter - among the largest ever cast in China. The system will target high-alloy steels including P91 and P92, grades widely used for their superior strength and heat resistance in critical industrial environments.

This is Danieli’s eighth order from China in recent years for an ultra-large round-billet caster.


Tags: Billet Semis China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-Russia billet prices resume decline amid increasing supply, aggressive sales

22 Oct | Longs and Billet

Ukraine’s Interpipe posts unchanged pipe output for Q2 2025

21 Oct | Steel News

Local Chinese steel section prices show further slight declines

20 Oct | Longs and Billet

Global View on Billet: Bearish mood still prevails in major markets except Turkey

17 Oct | Longs and Billet

Market sources do not view 100,000 mt ex-Indonesia billet sales as signal for improvement

17 Oct | Longs and Billet

Ex-China billet offers to Turkey softens further, nearing bottom levels

17 Oct | Longs and Billet

Demand for Chinese billet starts to revive at lower prices, some Asian buyers want bigger drop

16 Oct | Longs and Billet

Russian billet exporters fully rely on sales to Turkey, stronger ruble squeezes profits

15 Oct | Longs and Billet

Billet prices in Turkey improve in deals, focus on material with short lead times

15 Oct | Longs and Billet

Indian billet exporters in double bind of low overseas bids and falling local prices

15 Oct | Longs and Billet

Marketplace Offers

Billet
Length:  9 - 14 m
Edge Length1:  130 mm
Edge Length2:  130 mm
JINDAL STEEL SOHAR LLC
View Offer
Billet
Length:  9 - 14 m
Edge Length1:  150 mm
Edge Length2:  150 mm
JINDAL STEEL SOHAR LLC
View Offer
Billet
Length:  9 - 14 mm
Edge Length1:  165 mm
Edge Length2:  165 mm
JINDAL STEEL SOHAR LLC
View Offer