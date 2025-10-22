Danieli secures new order in China for continuous casting machine

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli has received a new order from Chinese steel producer Henan Fengbao Special Steel Co., Ltd. for a continuous casting machine dedicated to producing ultra-large, high-alloy round billets in Henan Province, China.

Henan Fengbao’s new continuous casting machine will feature three strands capable of producing round billets up to 1,000 millimeters in diameter - among the largest ever cast in China. The system will target high-alloy steels including P91 and P92, grades widely used for their superior strength and heat resistance in critical industrial environments.

This is Danieli’s eighth order from China in recent years for an ultra-large round-billet caster.