 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey-based...

Turkey-based Çemtaş reports lower net profit and sales revenues for H1

Wednesday, 11 September 2024 14:35:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Bursa-based Turkish steelmaker Çemtaş Çelik Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş (Cemtas) has announced its financial and operational results for the first half of the current year.

In the given period, the company reported a net profit of TRY 26.01 million ($764,709) for the given period, compared to a net profit of TRY 95.47 million in the first half of the previous year, while its sales revenues amounted to TRY 2.84 billion ($83.50 million), falling by 8.7 percent year on year. Moreover, Çemtaş registered an operating profit of TRY 418.11 million ($12.29 million), decreasing from the operating profit of TRY 454.87 million recorded in the same period of 2023.

In the first six months of the current year, the company’s steel billet output totaled 82,663 mt, rising by 10.8 percent, while its rolled steel output grew by 8.3 percent to 75,202 mt, both on year-on-year basis.

Meanwhile, in the first half, Çemtaş’s sales to the domestic market moved up by 5.1 percent year on year to 52,219 mt, while its export sales increased by 41.0 percent to 22,086 mt compared to the same period last year.


Tags: Billet Semis Turkey Europe Steelmaking Fin. Reports Çemtaş 

Similar articles

Turkey’s billet market mainly quiet apart from two widely discussed deals from China

11 Sep | Longs and Billet

Ex-India billet prices improve as buyers bid higher feeling market has bottomed out

11 Sep | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s billet imports down by 29.5 percent in January-July

11 Sep | Steel News

ASEAN billet unlikely to fall further amid lower allocation, China less active amid gradual rebound

10 Sep | Longs and Billet

India’s RINL floats export tender for 20,000 mt of billet for end-Oct shipment

09 Sep | Longs and Billet

Global View on Billet: China’s slump triggers more bearishness globally, though ‘Golden September’ starts

06 Sep | Longs and Billet

India’s RINL floats export tender for 30,000 mt of billet for end-Oct shipment

06 Sep | Longs and Billet

Import billet prices weaken again in Turkey but yet to attract much demand

05 Sep | Longs and Billet

Import billet prices in SE Asia again fall to $450/mt CFR and below

05 Sep | Longs and Billet

Ex-China billet sink to new low as futures slump further, import markets fail to react so far

04 Sep | Longs and Billet