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Ekinciler's net profit and sales revenue increase in Jan-Sept 2026

Monday, 09 November 2026 12:10:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Iskenderun-based steel producer Ekinciler Demir ve Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. has announced its financial results for the January-September period of this year.

In the given period, the company's net profit increased by 22.4 percent year on year to TRY 492.65 million ($9.8 million), while its sales revenue rose by 28.1 percent year on year to TRY 19.24 billion ($383.3 million). In the same period, Ekinciler's operating profit decreased by 42.1 percent year on year to TRY 282.31 million ($5.6 million).

Meanwhile, the company's financial income increased to TRY 460.55 million ($9.2 million), while its financial expenses declined to TRY 380.43 million ($7.6 million).

In the first nine months of the year, the company's rebar sales revenue increased by 8.8 percent year on year to TRY 12.76 billion ($254.2 million), while its billet sales revenue rose by 101.7 percent year on year to TRY 6.2 billion ($123.5 million).

In addition, in the January-September period, Ekinciler's domestic sales revenue increased by 13.6 percent year on year to TRY 16.5 billion ($328.7 million), while its export sales revenue surged by 509.9 percent year on year to TRY 2.68 billion ($53.4 million).

Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Fin. Reports Ekinciler 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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