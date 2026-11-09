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Tenaris wins OCTG and line pipe contracts for Cronos gas project offshore Cyprus

Monday, 09 November 2026 12:07:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Global steel pipe producer Tenaris has announced contracts to supply oil country tubular goods (OCTG), line pipe and coating services for the Cronos gas development offshore Cyprus. Operated by Eni in partnership with TotalEnergies, Cronos is described by Tenaris as Cyprus' first hydrocarbon development project.

Italian production to support pipeline supply

The scope includes seamless pipes for a 110-kilometer gas export pipeline and a monoethylene glycol pipeline. Production will take place at Tenaris' Dalmine mill in Italy, with pipes supplied with buckle arrestors and three-layer polypropylene anticorrosion coating applied at its Italian coating facility. Manufacturing, coating and logistics will be coordinated through the company's One Line service model.

OCTG package covers offshore drilling

Tenaris will also supply all tubular requirements for offshore drilling. Part of the order will feature its Dopeless coating technology, designed to eliminate thread compounds and simplify pipe handling and preparation during offshore operations.

Tags: Pipe Tubular Cyprus Mediterranean Tenaris Group 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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