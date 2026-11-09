Vietnam approves power infrastructure project for VinMetal steel complex

Authorities in Vietnam's Ha Tinh province have approved an investment project worth approximately VND 456 billion ($17.3 million) for the construction of the Vung Ang 2 220 kV substation and its connecting transmission line, aimed at supplying electricity to the Vinhomes Vung Ang Industrial Park, particularly the Vung Ang-VinMetal integrated iron and steel complex.

According to the Ha Tinh Economic Zone Management Board, the provincial People's Committee approved VinEnergo Energy Joint Stock Company as the investor responsible for implementing the project in Vung Ang Ward, Ha Tinh province. The project is intended to meet electricity demand and improve the safety, reliability and stability of the regional power supply system.

New substation to support VinMetal steel complex

The project covers approximately 4.22 hectares, including 3.5 hectares for the substation and 0.72 hectares for transmission line tower foundations.

The planned Vung Ang 2 substation will be equipped with two 250 MVA transformers operating at 220/110/22 kV, along with eight 220 kV bays. The project also includes the construction of an approximately 1.65 km double-circuit 220 kV transmission line, which will connect to the existing transmission line between the Vung Ang 1 thermal power plant and the Vung Ang 220 kV substation.

The new infrastructure is designed to ensure electricity supply for large-scale industrial production at Vinhomes Vung Ang Industrial Park, particularly the Vung Ang-VinMetal integrated iron and steel complex.

Project scheduled for completion in Q2 2027

According to the provincial authorities, construction is expected to be completed and the facility commissioned in the second quarter of 2027. The project's operating term extends from the date of investor approval until July 13, 2094.

The Ha Tinh People's Committee has instructed VinEnergo to secure the necessary financing and complete procedures related to planning, construction, land use, electricity, environmental protection and fire safety.

Meanwhile, the Ha Tinh Economic Zone Management Board will oversee the project within its jurisdiction and coordinate with relevant authorities to facilitate its implementation.

The authorities stated that the investment is intended to strengthen energy infrastructure in the Vung Ang Economic Zone and support the development of major industrial projects, including the VinMetal steel complex.