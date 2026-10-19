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Vietnam's VinMetal orders Danieli rail and section mill exceeding 700,000 mt

Monday, 19 October 2026 11:30:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Vietnam-based steel producer VinMetal, a subsidiary of Vingroup, has signed a contract with Italy-based plantmaker Danieli to supply core equipment for a rail and section rolling line at its Ha Tinh integrated steel complex. The agreement covers the design, manufacture, supply and commissioning of equipment for the line, which will have an annual capacity exceeding 700,000 mt.

Production to target railway and infrastructure projects

The line will produce rails and structural sections for high-speed and urban railways, industrial facilities, bridges, ports and logistics infrastructure, supporting VinMetal's expansion into specialized steel products while strengthening domestic supply and reducing reliance on imports.

Located in the Vung Ang Economic Zone, VinMetal's integrated steel complex is planned to have an initial capacity of approximately 6 million mt/year, with a second-phase expansion envisaged to raise capacity to 20 million mt/year. The Danieli agreement forms part of the company's strategy to develop domestic production of steel for major infrastructure projects. 

Tags: Longs Vietnam Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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