Hoa Phat sees sharp increases in crude steel output and HRC sales in H1 2026

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Phat Group has announced its sales results for the second quarter and the first half of 2026.

In the second quarter, the company produced over 3.6 million mt of crude steel, up by 48 percent year on year. Sales volume of construction steel products, high-quality steel coils, HRC, and steel billets reached 3.5 million mt, a 35 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Of that total, construction steel and high-quality steel coils recorded 1.3 million mt, an increase of two percent year on year. Hoa Phat Steel maintained its number one market share in Vietnam with 36 percent.

For HRC, sales volume in the second quarter reached 1.9 million mt, a 64 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Currently, domestic consumption accounts for 80 percent of HRC sales, with the remainder being exported. Hoa Phat has exported HRC to 20 countries and territories in Asia, Europe, America, and Africa. In the second quarter of 2026, the company sold 212,000 mt of steel pipes and 83,000 mt of galvanized steel.

In the first half, Hoa Phat Group produced nearly seven million mt of crude steel, a 36 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Sales of HRC, construction steel, high-quality steel, and steel billets reached 6.5 million mt, a 32 percent increase year on year.

the first six months of the year, sales of HRC reached nearly 3.4 million mt, up by 57 percent year on year. In the given period, the company also supplied the market with 453,000 mt of steel pipes, up by 13 percent, and 189,000 mt of galvanized steel, down by five percent, both year on year.