Hoa Phat supplies PC strands for Vietnam's major infrastructure projects

Vietnamese steelmaker Hoa Phat has announced that it is supplying thousands of metric tons of prestressed steel strands (PC strand) for major infrastructure projects across the country, supporting construction schedules, while replacing imported products.

According to the statement, the products are being delivered to projects with strict quality and completion requirements as Vietnam accelerates the development of transport infrastructure.

The company stated that it is the only producer in Vietnam manufacturing PC strand using Italian production technology with a fully integrated process, from steel billet to finished product. According to Hoa Phat, this enables the company to ensure consistent product quality, stable supply and compliance with demanding technical standards.

Products supplied to major bridge projects

Hoa Phat has supplied prestressed steel strands for several key bridge projects crossing the Red River in Hanoi, including the Vân Phúc, Hồng Hà, Thượng Cát, Mễ Sở, Ngọc Hồi and Hoài Thượng bridges.

The company is also supplying PC strand for the Nguyễn Chí Thanh–Láng overpass project in Hanoi, helping meet the project's construction schedule ahead of its planned opening before September 2.

According to Hoa Phat, its prestressed steel products have also been supplied for Hanoi's Ring Road 4 project and several infrastructure developments in Phú Quốc.

Additional projects planned

Hoa Phat said it plans to supply prestressed steel strands for a number of upcoming infrastructure projects, including the Gia Bình Airport connecting road, Hùng Vương Stadium, PVF Stadium, and the expansion of the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thành Expressway and the Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Lương–Mỹ Thuận Expressway.