US drawn wire exports up 19.4 percent in March 2026 from February

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 7,662 mt in March this year, up 19.4 percent month on month and down 1.4 percent year on year. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $20.56 million in March compared to $16.46 million in the previous month and $18.84 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Mexico in March with 3,272 mt, compared to 2,558 mt in February and 2,941 mt in March 2025. The other top destination was Canada with 2,747 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire in March.