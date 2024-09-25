US drawn wire exports up 1.6 percent in July from June

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 8,453 mt in July this year, up 1.6 percent month on month and up 7.8 percent year on year. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $25.1 million in July, compared to $21.1 million in the previous month and $20.0 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in July with 2,974 mt, compared to 3,916 mt in June and 3,025 mt in July last year. The other top destination was Mexico with 2,808 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in July.