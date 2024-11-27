 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US drawn wire exports down 7.8 percent in September from August

Wednesday, 27 November 2024 04:25:23 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 6,638 mt in September this year, down 7.8 percent month on month and down 3.6 percent year on year. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $17.2 million in September compared to $18.9 million in the previous month and $18.7 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in September with 3,092 mt, compared to 3,438 mt in August and 2,613 mt in September last year. The other top destination was Mexico with 2,376 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire in September.


Tags: Wire  Longs US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Wire consumption in Mexico down 9.4 percent in September

22 Nov | Steel News

US import long steel markets creep higher ahead of expected slow US Thanksgiving holiday week

21 Nov | Longs and Billet

US domestic rebar pricing up slightly while wire rod remains steady on week 

21 Nov | Longs and Billet

US domestic rebar and wire rod pricing still flat, trend seen higher as year-end nears

15 Nov | Longs and Billet

US import long steel prices steady following US election, Liberty to remain down until March 2025

15 Nov | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii reports increased net loss for Jan-Sept

15 Nov | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.7 percent in January-August

08 Nov | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 8.2 percent in January-August

08 Nov | Steel News

US drawn wire exports down 18.1 percent in August from July

29 Oct | Steel News

US DOC rescinds review of AD order on PC strand from UAE

09 Oct | Steel News