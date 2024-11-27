US drawn wire exports down 7.8 percent in September from August

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 6,638 mt in September this year, down 7.8 percent month on month and down 3.6 percent year on year. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $17.2 million in September compared to $18.9 million in the previous month and $18.7 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in September with 3,092 mt, compared to 3,438 mt in August and 2,613 mt in September last year. The other top destination was Mexico with 2,376 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire in September.