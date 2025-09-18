US preliminary finds circumvention of AD/CVD on welded wire mesh from Mexico

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued preliminary circumvention ruling on standard steel welded wire mesh from Mexico.

The DOC has preliminarily determined that imports of certain low carbon steel wire that are produced in Mexico and assembled or completed into standard steel welded wire mesh in the US are circumventing the antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders on welded wire mesh from Mexico. As a result, all imports of certain LCS wire from Mexico imported by Deacero S.A.P.I. de C.V. (Deacero) will be subject to suspension of liquidation on or after April 2, 2024, and all other imports of certain low carbon steel wire from Mexico will be subject to suspension of liquidation on or after the date of publication of this notice. The DOC also preliminarily determined that Mexican-origin LCS wire produced by Impulsora is not assembled or completed into welded wire mesh in the US, and therefore, is not circumventing the orders.