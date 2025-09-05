Canada issues provisional AD duties on wire from 10 countries

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced the preliminary determination of its antidumping (AD) duty investigation against steel wire from China, Taiwan, India, Italy, Malaysia, Portugal, Spain, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam.
The investigation was initiated on April 22, 2025, respecting the alleged injurious dumping of certain carbon and alloy steel wire originating in or exported from the aforementioned countries, at the request of Sivaco Wire Group 2004, L.P. and ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada G.P. The final determination of the investigation is expected to be released on December 3, 2025.
The estimated dumping margin and provisional duties are as follows:
|
Country
|Exporter
|Estimated margin of dumping
|Provisional duties payable
|China
|Shanxi Yuci Broad Wire Products Co., Ltd.
|3.5%
|3.5%
|Tianjin Huayuan Metal Wire Products Co., Ltd.
|25.1%
|25.1%
|All other exporters
|114.2%
|Taiwan
|All exporters
|138.6%
|India
|All exporters
|138.6%
|Italy
|All exporters
|138.6%
|Malaysia
|Chin Herr Industries (M) Sdn Bhd
|3.7%
|3.7%
|Wei Dat Steel Wire Sdn Bhd
|9.4%
|9.4%
|All other exporters
|16.6%
|Portugal
|Fapricela - Industria de Trefilaria, S.A
|5.1%
|5.1%
|Ibermetais - Industria de Trefilagem, S.A.
|29.4%
|29.4%
|All other exporters
|43.5%
|Spain
|All exporters
|138.6%
|Thailand
|TSN Wires Inc.
|15.9%
|15.9%
|All other exporters
|29.6%
|Turkey
|BMS Birleşik Metal Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.
|24.3%
|24.3%
|All other exporters
|79.6%
|Vietnam
|United Nail Products Co., Ltd.
|71.8%
|71.8%
|Hoa Phat Steel Wire Co., Ltd.
|13.4%
|13.4%
|All other exporters
|138.6%
The products subject to the preliminary duty currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7217.10.00.41, 7217.10.00.42, 7217.10.00.43, 7217.10.00.44, 7217.10.00.45, 7217.10.00.51, 7217.10.00.52, 7217.10.00.53, 7217.10.00.54, 7217.10.00.55, 7217.10.00.59, 7217.10.00.61, 7217.10.00.62, 7217.10.00.63, 7217.10.00.64, 7217.10.00.65, 7217.10.00.66, 7217.10.00.67, 7217.10.00.68, 7217.10.00.71, 7217.10.00.79, 7217.10.00.81, 7217.10.00.82, 7217.10.00.83, 7217.10.00.84, 7217.10.00.85, 7217.10.00.86, 7217.10.00.87, 7217.10.00.88, 7217.10.00.91, 7217.10.00.99, 7217.20.00.10, 7217.20.00.41, 7217.20.00.42, 7217.20.00.43, 7217.20.00.44, 7217.20.00.49, 7217.20.00.51, 7217.20.00.52, 7217.20.00.53, 7217.20.00.54, 7217.20.00.59, 7217.20.00.61, 7217.20.00.62, 7217.20.00.63, 7217.20.00.64, 7217.20.00.69, 7217.20.00.71, 7217.20.00.72, 7217.20.00.73, 7217.20.00.74, 7217.20.00.79, 7217.20.00.81, 7217.20.00.82, 7217.20.00.83, 7217.20.00.84, 7217.20.00.89, 7217.20.00.91, 7217.20.00.92, 7217.20.00.93, 7217.20.00.94, 7217.20.00.99, 7217.30.00.10, 7217.30.00.21, 7217.30.00.22, 7217.30.00.23, 7217.30.00.24, 7217.30.00.29, 7217.30.00.31, 7217.30.00.32, 7217.30.00.33, 7217.30.00.34, 7217.30.00.39, 7217.30.00.41, 7217.30.00.42, 7217.30.00.43, 7217.30.00.44, 7217.30.00.49, 7217.90.00.20, 7217.90.00.91, 7217.90.00.92, 7217.90.00.93, 7229.20.00.90, 7229.90.00.40, 7229.90.00.61, 7229.90.00.62, 7229.90.00.63, 7229.90.00.64, 7229.90.00.71, 7229.90.00.72, 7229.90.00.73, 7229.90.00.74, and 7229.90.00.90.