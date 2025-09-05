Canada issues provisional AD duties on wire from 10 countries

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced the preliminary determination of its antidumping (AD) duty investigation against steel wire from China, Taiwan, India, Italy, Malaysia, Portugal, Spain, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam.

The investigation was initiated on April 22, 2025, respecting the alleged injurious dumping of certain carbon and alloy steel wire originating in or exported from the aforementioned countries, at the request of Sivaco Wire Group 2004, L.P. and ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada G.P. The final determination of the investigation is expected to be released on December 3, 2025.

The estimated dumping margin and provisional duties are as follows:



Country Exporter Estimated margin of dumping Provisional duties payable China Shanxi Yuci Broad Wire Products Co., Ltd. 3.5% 3.5% Tianjin Huayuan Metal Wire Products Co., Ltd. 25.1% 25.1% All other exporters 114.2% Taiwan All exporters 138.6% India All exporters 138.6% Italy All exporters 138.6% Malaysia Chin Herr Industries (M) Sdn Bhd 3.7% 3.7% Wei Dat Steel Wire Sdn Bhd 9.4% 9.4% All other exporters 16.6% Portugal Fapricela - Industria de Trefilaria, S.A 5.1% 5.1% Ibermetais - Industria de Trefilagem, S.A. 29.4% 29.4% All other exporters 43.5% Spain All exporters 138.6% Thailand TSN Wires Inc. 15.9% 15.9% All other exporters 29.6% Turkey BMS Birleşik Metal Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. 24.3% 24.3% All other exporters 79.6% Vietnam United Nail Products Co., Ltd. 71.8% 71.8% Hoa Phat Steel Wire Co., Ltd. 13.4% 13.4% All other exporters 138.6%

The products subject to the preliminary duty currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7217.10.00.41, 7217.10.00.42, 7217.10.00.43, 7217.10.00.44, 7217.10.00.45, 7217.10.00.51, 7217.10.00.52, 7217.10.00.53, 7217.10.00.54, 7217.10.00.55, 7217.10.00.59, 7217.10.00.61, 7217.10.00.62, 7217.10.00.63, 7217.10.00.64, 7217.10.00.65, 7217.10.00.66, 7217.10.00.67, 7217.10.00.68, 7217.10.00.71, 7217.10.00.79, 7217.10.00.81, 7217.10.00.82, 7217.10.00.83, 7217.10.00.84, 7217.10.00.85, 7217.10.00.86, 7217.10.00.87, 7217.10.00.88, 7217.10.00.91, 7217.10.00.99, 7217.20.00.10, 7217.20.00.41, 7217.20.00.42, 7217.20.00.43, 7217.20.00.44, 7217.20.00.49, 7217.20.00.51, 7217.20.00.52, 7217.20.00.53, 7217.20.00.54, 7217.20.00.59, 7217.20.00.61, 7217.20.00.62, 7217.20.00.63, 7217.20.00.64, 7217.20.00.69, 7217.20.00.71, 7217.20.00.72, 7217.20.00.73, 7217.20.00.74, 7217.20.00.79, 7217.20.00.81, 7217.20.00.82, 7217.20.00.83, 7217.20.00.84, 7217.20.00.89, 7217.20.00.91, 7217.20.00.92, 7217.20.00.93, 7217.20.00.94, 7217.20.00.99, 7217.30.00.10, 7217.30.00.21, 7217.30.00.22, 7217.30.00.23, 7217.30.00.24, 7217.30.00.29, 7217.30.00.31, 7217.30.00.32, 7217.30.00.33, 7217.30.00.34, 7217.30.00.39, 7217.30.00.41, 7217.30.00.42, 7217.30.00.43, 7217.30.00.44, 7217.30.00.49, 7217.90.00.20, 7217.90.00.91, 7217.90.00.92, 7217.90.00.93, 7229.20.00.90, 7229.90.00.40, 7229.90.00.61, 7229.90.00.62, 7229.90.00.63, 7229.90.00.64, 7229.90.00.71, 7229.90.00.72, 7229.90.00.73, 7229.90.00.74, and 7229.90.00.90.