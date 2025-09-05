 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Canada issues...

Canada issues provisional AD duties on wire from 10 countries

Friday, 05 September 2025 15:02:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced the preliminary determination of its antidumping (AD) duty investigation against steel wire from China, Taiwan, India, Italy, Malaysia, Portugal, Spain, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam.

The investigation was initiated on April 22, 2025, respecting the alleged injurious dumping of certain carbon and alloy steel wire originating in or exported from the aforementioned countries, at the request of Sivaco Wire Group 2004, L.P. and ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada G.P. The final determination of the investigation is expected to be released on December 3, 2025.

The estimated dumping margin and provisional duties are as follows:


Country		 Exporter Estimated margin of dumping Provisional duties payable
China Shanxi Yuci Broad Wire Products Co., Ltd. 3.5% 3.5%
Tianjin Huayuan Metal Wire Products Co., Ltd. 25.1% 25.1%
All other exporters   114.2%
Taiwan All exporters   138.6%
India All exporters   138.6%
Italy All exporters   138.6%
Malaysia Chin Herr Industries (M) Sdn Bhd 3.7% 3.7%
Wei Dat Steel Wire Sdn Bhd 9.4% 9.4%
All other exporters   16.6%
Portugal Fapricela - Industria de Trefilaria, S.A 5.1% 5.1%
Ibermetais - Industria de Trefilagem, S.A. 29.4% 29.4%
All other exporters   43.5%
Spain All exporters   138.6%
Thailand TSN Wires Inc. 15.9% 15.9%
All other exporters   29.6%
Turkey BMS Birleşik Metal Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. 24.3% 24.3%
All other exporters   79.6%
Vietnam United Nail Products Co., Ltd. 71.8% 71.8%
Hoa Phat Steel Wire Co., Ltd. 13.4% 13.4%
All other exporters   138.6%

The products subject to the preliminary duty currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7217.10.00.41, 7217.10.00.42, 7217.10.00.43, 7217.10.00.44, 7217.10.00.45, 7217.10.00.51, 7217.10.00.52, 7217.10.00.53, 7217.10.00.54, 7217.10.00.55, 7217.10.00.59, 7217.10.00.61, 7217.10.00.62, 7217.10.00.63, 7217.10.00.64, 7217.10.00.65, 7217.10.00.66, 7217.10.00.67, 7217.10.00.68, 7217.10.00.71, 7217.10.00.79, 7217.10.00.81, 7217.10.00.82, 7217.10.00.83, 7217.10.00.84, 7217.10.00.85, 7217.10.00.86, 7217.10.00.87, 7217.10.00.88, 7217.10.00.91, 7217.10.00.99, 7217.20.00.10, 7217.20.00.41, 7217.20.00.42, 7217.20.00.43, 7217.20.00.44, 7217.20.00.49, 7217.20.00.51, 7217.20.00.52, 7217.20.00.53, 7217.20.00.54, 7217.20.00.59, 7217.20.00.61, 7217.20.00.62, 7217.20.00.63, 7217.20.00.64, 7217.20.00.69, 7217.20.00.71, 7217.20.00.72, 7217.20.00.73, 7217.20.00.74, 7217.20.00.79, 7217.20.00.81, 7217.20.00.82, 7217.20.00.83, 7217.20.00.84, 7217.20.00.89, 7217.20.00.91, 7217.20.00.92, 7217.20.00.93, 7217.20.00.94, 7217.20.00.99, 7217.30.00.10, 7217.30.00.21, 7217.30.00.22, 7217.30.00.23, 7217.30.00.24, 7217.30.00.29, 7217.30.00.31, 7217.30.00.32, 7217.30.00.33, 7217.30.00.34, 7217.30.00.39, 7217.30.00.41, 7217.30.00.42, 7217.30.00.43, 7217.30.00.44, 7217.30.00.49, 7217.90.00.20, 7217.90.00.91, 7217.90.00.92, 7217.90.00.93, 7229.20.00.90, 7229.90.00.40, 7229.90.00.61, 7229.90.00.62, 7229.90.00.63, 7229.90.00.64, 7229.90.00.71, 7229.90.00.72, 7229.90.00.73, 7229.90.00.74, and 7229.90.00.90.


Tags: Wire  Longs Canada North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

France’s steel product import value down 12.7 percent in H1 2025

05 Sep | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 5.1 percent in H1 2025

05 Sep | Steel News

Thailand approves $402 million high-tensile steel wire project backed by China

12 Aug | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 12.7 percent in Jan-May 2025

07 Aug | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 4.9 percent in Jan-May 2025

07 Aug | Steel News

Ukrainian steel exporters plan $22 million investment to expand global reach

30 Jul | Steel News

Canada extends preliminary decision period for AD probe against steel wire from 10 countries

09 Jul | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 12.8 percent in Jan-April 2025

08 Jul | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 5.9 percent in Jan-April 2025

08 Jul | Steel News

US import rebar and wire rod pricing steady amid lackluster trade as markets wait on new July tariffs

02 Jul | Longs and Billet

Marketplace Offers

Annealed Wire
Diameter:  1.2 - 4 mm
CECELI DEMIR SAN. VE TIC. A.S.
View Offer
Oiled Bale Wire
Diameter:  1.6 mm
CECELI DEMIR SAN. VE TIC. A.S.
View Offer
Wire Mesh
Diameter:  2.15 - 5 mm
DIN 488, ASTM ve diğer uluslar arası standarlar
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer