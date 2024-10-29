US drawn wire exports down 18.1 percent in August from July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 7,156 mt in August this year, down 18.1 percent month on month and down 26.2 percent year on year. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $18.9 million in August compared to $25.1 million in the previous month and $23.2 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in August with 3,438 mt, compared to 2,974 mt in July and 3,700 mt in August last year. The other top destination was Mexico with 2,554 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire in August.