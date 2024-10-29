 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US drawn wire exports down 18.1 percent in August from July

Tuesday, 29 October 2024 06:54:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 7,156 mt in August this year, down 18.1 percent month on month and down 26.2 percent year on year. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $18.9 million in August compared to $25.1 million in the previous month and $23.2 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in August with 3,438 mt, compared to 2,974 mt in July and 3,700 mt in August last year. The other top destination was Mexico with 2,554 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire in August.


Tags: Wire  Longs US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US DOC rescinds review of AD order on PC strand from UAE

09 Oct | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.5 percent in January-July

08 Oct | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 7.1 percent in January-July

08 Oct | Steel News

Mexico accepts DeAcero's sunset review request for galvanized iron wire mesh from China

01 Oct | Steel News

Liberty Steel and Wire reduces production until late October

27 Sep | Steel News

US drawn wire exports up 1.6 percent in July from June

25 Sep | Steel News

Wire consumption in Mexico up 10.1 percent in July

25 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii posts net loss for H1

23 Sep | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 9.1 percent in Jan-June

06 Sep | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.7 percent in Jan-June

06 Sep | Steel News