US drawn wire exports up 2.9 percent in August 2025 from July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 6,315 mt in August this year, up 2.9 percent month on month and down 11.7 percent year on year. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $15.9 million in July compared to $16.1 million in the previous month and $18.9 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Mexico in August with 2,700 mt, compared to 2,706 mt in July and 2,554 mt in August last year. The other top destination was Canada with 2,429 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire in August.