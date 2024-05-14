US drawn wire exports up 2.2 percent in March from February

Tuesday, 14 May 2024 13:34:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 8,372 mt in March this year, up 2.2 percent month on month and down 16.5 percent year on year. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $20.4 million in March, compared to $21.5 million in the previous month and $22.3 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in March with 3,873 mt, compared to 3,208 mt in February and 3,516 mt in March last year. The other top destination was Mexico, with 2,699 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire in March.