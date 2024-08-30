US drawn wire exports up 15.9 percent in June from May

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 8,322 mt in June this year, up 15.9 percent month on month and down 2.1 percent year on year. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $21.1 million in June, compared to $18.9 million in the previous month and $22.3 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in June with 3,916 my, compared to 3,516 mt in May and 3,490 mt in June last year. The other top destination was Mexico with 2,708 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in June.