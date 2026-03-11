 |  Login 
US drawn wire exports down 8.6 percent in December 2025 from November

Wednesday, 11 March 2026 11:46:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 5,984 mt in December last year, down 8.6 percent month on month and down 13.6 percent year on year. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $17.7 million in December compared to $16.23 million in the previous month and $17.33 million in the same month of 2024.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Mexico in December with 2,309 mt, compared to 2,661 mt in November and 1,834 mt in December 2024. The other top destination was Canada with 1,845 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire in December.


