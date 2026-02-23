US drawn wire exports down 27.5 percent in November 2025 from October

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 6,550 mt in November last year, down 27.5 percent month on month and up 13.6 percent year on year. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $16.23 million in November compared to $20.67 million in the previous month and $16.29 million in the same month of 2024.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Mexico in November with 2,661 mt, compared to 3,959 mt in October and 1,981 mt in November 2024. The other top destination was Canada with 2,357 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire in November.