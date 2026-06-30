US drawn wire exports down three percent in April 2026 from March

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 7,432 mt in April this year, down three percent month on month and up 5.8 percent year on year. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $19.57 million in April compared to $20.56 million in the previous month and $19.86 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Mexico in April with 3,482 mt, compared to 3,272 mt in March and 3,018 mt in April 2025. The other top destination was Canada with 2,283 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire in April.