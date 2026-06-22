US issues preliminary results of AD review on PC strand from Spain

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from Spain for the period between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025.

The DOC preliminarily determined that Global Special Steel Products S.A.U. (d.b.a. Trenzas y Cables de Acero PSC, S.L.) (TYCSA) made sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 13.57 percent for TYCSA.