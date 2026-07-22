 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Thailand...

Thailand expands AD duties scope on Chinese wire

Wednesday, 22 July 2026 15:15:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Thailand's Committee of Dumping and Subsidy has announced that it has extended antidumping measures on certain high-carbon alloy steel wire from China, concluding that imports of slightly modified products were being used to circumvent the existing duties.

According to the statement, the expanded measures cover certain hot-rolled alloy steel wire with technical characteristics that remain substantially similar to the product already subject to antidumping duties. The antidumping duties are at the range from 15.04 percent to 36.79 percent of the CIF value.

The Thai authorities determined that the products examined in the circumvention investigation had undergone only minor modifications compared with the goods covered by the original antidumping measure. These modifications were not considered sufficient to alter the essential characteristics, uses or commercial nature of the product. However, the modified products had been imported under descriptions or customs classifications that allowed them to avoid the existing antidumping duties.

As a result, Thailand decided to extend the original measures to the products found to be circumventing the duties. 

The subject products fall under the codes 7227.90.10.042, 7227.90.10.049, 7227.90.10.090, 7227.90.90.040, 7227.90.90.041, 7227.90.90.043, 7227.90.90.044, 7227.90.90.045, 7227.90.90.046, 7227.90.90.049, and 7227.90.90.090.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: Wire  Longs Thailand Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Özyaşar Tel’s US subsidiary starts sales, completes first order

21 Jul | Steel News

Has the US steel sector entered a bullish new era? And is scrap growing with steel?

10 Jul | Steel News

Mexico’s steel production grows 5.2 percent in Jan-May 2026

08 Jul | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 0.7 percent in Jan-Apr 2026

07 Jul | Steel News

France’s steel product export value almost stable in Jan-Apr 2026

07 Jul | Steel News

Hoa Phat supplies PC strands for Vietnam's major infrastructure projects

06 Jul | Steel News

US drawn wire exports down three percent in April 2026 from March

30 Jun | Steel News

US issues preliminary results of AD review on PC strand from Spain

22 Jun | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 2.1 percent in Q1 2026

05 Jun | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 1.9 percent in Q1 2026

05 Jun | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Wire Mesh
Diameter:  2.4 - 4.8 mm
Qatar Constr. Stan.2014(QCS 2014)British Stan.(BS 4483:2005,Grade B500B)or American Stan (ASTM A185)
KHALIFA STEEL INDUSTRIES WLL
View Offer
Wire Mesh
Diameter:  4 - 6 mm
HARRIS SUPPLY SOLUTIONS
View Offer
Hot Dipped Galvanized Wire
Diameter:  1.8 - 2.7 mm
SICOTREM
View Offer