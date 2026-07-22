Thailand expands AD duties scope on Chinese wire

Thailand's Committee of Dumping and Subsidy has announced that it has extended antidumping measures on certain high-carbon alloy steel wire from China, concluding that imports of slightly modified products were being used to circumvent the existing duties.

According to the statement, the expanded measures cover certain hot-rolled alloy steel wire with technical characteristics that remain substantially similar to the product already subject to antidumping duties. The antidumping duties are at the range from 15.04 percent to 36.79 percent of the CIF value.

The Thai authorities determined that the products examined in the circumvention investigation had undergone only minor modifications compared with the goods covered by the original antidumping measure. These modifications were not considered sufficient to alter the essential characteristics, uses or commercial nature of the product. However, the modified products had been imported under descriptions or customs classifications that allowed them to avoid the existing antidumping duties.

As a result, Thailand decided to extend the original measures to the products found to be circumventing the duties.

The subject products fall under the codes 7227.90.10.042, 7227.90.10.049, 7227.90.10.090, 7227.90.90.040, 7227.90.90.041, 7227.90.90.043, 7227.90.90.044, 7227.90.90.045, 7227.90.90.046, 7227.90.90.049, and 7227.90.90.090.