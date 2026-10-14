Hoa Phat's steel sales rise 39% in Jan-Sept 2026

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Phat Group has announced its production and sales results for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2026.

In the third quarter, the company's crude steel production increased by three percent quarter on quarter to 3.7 million mt, while its sales of construction steel, high-quality wire rod, hot rolled coil (HRC) and steel billets totaled 3.8 million mt, up eight percent quarter on quarter and 54 percent year on year.

In the given period, Hoa Phat's HRC sales exceeded two million mt, increasing by eight percent quarter on quarter and 64 percent year on year. Exports accounted for 24.6 percent of the company's HRC sales during the quarter, with the product having been exported to 26 countries and territories. Meanwhile, sales of construction steel and high-quality wire rod exceeded 1.3 million mt in the third quarter, up two percent quarter on quarter and 26 percent year on year. Steel billet sales increased by 42 percent quarter on quarter to 383,000 mt.

Regarding downstream products, Hoa Phat's steel pipe sales totaled 228,000 mt in the third quarter, while coated steel sales reached 118,000 mt and prestressing steel sales amounted to approximately 64,500 mt.

In the January-September period, Hoa Phat's crude steel output rose by 35 percent year on year to 10.7 million mt, while its sales of the aforementioned steel products increased by 39 percent to 10.3 million mt.

In the first nine months, Hoa Phat's HRC sales rose by 59 percent year on year to 5.47 million mt, accounting for more than half of the company's total sales of the four main steel product categories. During the same period, construction steel and high-quality wire rod sales increased by 15 percent year on year to over 4 million mt, while steel billet sales rose by 69 percent to 811,000 mt.

In the January-September period, the company's steel pipe sales increased by nine percent year on year to 681,000 mt, while coated steel sales declined by four percent to over 307,000 mt. Prestressing steel sales rose by 66 percent to more than 192,000 mt.