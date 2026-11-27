According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 54,730 mt in September this year, up 29.3 percent from August and down 35.3 percent from September 2025. By value, tin plate imports totaled $70.9 million in September 2026, compared to $58.6 million in the previous month and $129.4 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most tin plate from Canada in September with 13,637 mt, compared to 12,892 mt in August and 9,251 mt in September 2025. Other top sources of imported tin plate in September include the Netherlands with 13,287 mt, Taiwan with 9,780 mt, Germany with 9,724 mt, South Korea with 4,103 mt and Spain with 3,430 mt.