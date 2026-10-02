Hoa Phat secures certification for PC strand exports to Poland

Vietnamese steelmaker Hoa Phat has announced that it has obtained certification from Poland's Building Research Institute (ITB) for its prestressed concrete strand (PC strand), enabling it to supply Polish transport infrastructure and civil construction projects and supporting its expansion in Europe.

Certification confirms compliance with Polish requirements

According to the company's announcement, the assessment, conducted under technical approvals ITB-KOT-2026/3038 and IBDiM-KOT-2026/1205, confirmed that the plant's quality control system meets stringent European inspection requirements, allowing Hoa Phat to serve all customer segments in Poland without restrictions.

Integrated production supports export growth

Hoa Phat stated that its annual PC strand production capacity totals 250,000 mt, with Italian technology and an integrated production chain from steel billets to finished products ensuring consistent quality and reliable supply. The company added that its products comply with European specifications EN10138 and Y1860S7 and are already supplied to markets including the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan.