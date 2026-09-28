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US drawn wire exports down 10.3 percent in July 2026 from June

Monday, 28 September 2026 23:08:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 6,645 mt in July this year, down 10.3 percent from June and up 8.3 percent from July 2025. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $19.3 million in July, compared to $20.0 million in the previous month and $16.1 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Mexico in July with 2,979 mt, compared to 3,269 mt in June and 2,706 mt in July last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 2,106 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in July.

Tags: Wire  Longs Mexico US Canada North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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