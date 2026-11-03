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Hoa Phat exports first 8,000 mt of galvanized steel coils to Japan

Tuesday, 03 November 2026 13:09:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Vietnam-based Hoa Phat Group announced on November 2 that its coated steel subsidiary has completed its first export order to Japan, shipping approximately 8,000 mt of galvanized steel coils in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Shipment meets Japanese quality requirements

The products comply with Japan's JIS G 3302 standard, including requirements for dimensions, a spangle-free coating surface and trivalent chromium or chromium-free surface treatment. Vietnamese certificates of origin support access to applicable tariff preferences.

JIS certification supports export expansion

In March 2026, Japan's JIC Quality Assurance Ltd. granted Hoa Phat JIS certification for cold rolled, galvanized, aluminum-zinc coated and color-coated steel products, supporting its expansion into markets with demanding technical standards.

The company plans to expand exports of other strategic products and strengthen cooperation with international customers following its first Japanese shipment.

Overseas markets represent nearly 30 percent of sales

Hoa Phat's coated steel operations have a design capacity of 600,000 mt per year. Sales reached 307,000 mt in January-September 2026, with exports accounting for 29.8 percent. Its products are currently supplied to 29 countries and territories across Europe, the Americas, Asia and Oceania.

Tags: Galvanized Flats Vietnam Southeast Asia Steelmaking Hoa Phat Group 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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