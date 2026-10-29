Brazilian imports of Galvalume up in September amid low domestic production

Brazil imported 37,800 metric tons (mt) of Galvalume in September, up from 25,500 mt in August, according to a report from Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade (MDIC).

In September, imports came from Vietnam (34,200 mt at $789/mt), China (2,000 mt at $584/mt) and South Korea (1,600 mt at $874/mt, all FOB.

Brazil is a regular importer of Galvalume and similar aluminum-zinc coated products, as domestic production is not sufficient to meet demand.

Among other investments, ArcelorMittal's new Galvalume line at its Tubarão plant is expected to reduce import volumes once it starts operating in the first half of 2030.

In January-September 2026, Brazil imported 381,600 mt of Galvalume, at an average of $651/mt FOB.

CSN and ArcelorMittal Tubarão are licensed by BIEC International, a subsidiary of BlueScope Steel, to produce Galvalume in Brazil.