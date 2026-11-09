Turkey's billet imports up 11.8 percent in Jan-Sep 2026 as China overtakes Russia

In September this year, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 287,659 metric tons, up by 1.0 percent compared to August and down by 16.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $155.35 million, up by 3.4 percent compared to the previous month and down by 10.4 percent year on year.

In the January-September period of 2026, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 3.62 million mt, up 11.8 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 13.1 percent to $1.83 billion, both year on year.

Turkey's billet and bloom imports - last 12 months

China moved ahead of Russia by a very narrow margin to become Turkey's largest billet and bloom supplier. Imports from China increased by 49.3 percent year on year to 942,362 mt in the January-September period, while imports from Russia rose by 33.7 percent to 935,335 mt. The shift in the ranking was mainly driven by imports of 142,007 mt from China in September, while no shipments from Russia were recorded during the month.

Growth in total imports also lost momentum. The year-on-year increase, which stood at 15.2 percent in the January-August period, slowed to 11.8 percent in January-September. Although September imports increased by 1 percent month on month to 287,659 mt, they decreased by 16.6 percent year on year. The value of imports, meanwhile, increased by 3.4 percent month on month but declined by 10.4 percent year on year.

Among other suppliers, Pakistan maintained its strong performance, with imports increasing by 134.4 percent in the January-September period and by 141.7 percent in September. By contrast, cumulative imports from Malaysia decreased by 36.4 percent, while imports from Vietnam fell by 37.2 percent. Nevertheless, imports of 49,825 mt from Vietnam in September stood out, helping the country rank among Turkey's top 10 suppliers in the January-September period.

Turkey's top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-September period:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2026 January-September 2025 Y-o-y change (%) September 2026 September 2025 Y-o-y change (%) China 942,362 631,196 49.3 142,007 109,858 29.3 Russia 935,335 699,497 33.7 - 55,197 -100.0 Malaysia 479,387 753,469 -36.4 52,970 53,986 -1.9 Oman 305,111 155,421 96.3 7,702 28,968 -73.4 UAE 179,288 57,870 209.8 - - - Pakistan 168,537 71,902 134.4 28,276 11,700 141.7 Ukraine 107,393 153,122 -29.9 - 9,896 -100.0 Indonesia 89,632 84,898 5.6 - - - Algeria 87,531 108,661 -19.4 - 37,913 -100.0 Vietnam 79,748 127,007 -37.2 49,825 - -

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