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China's excavator sales increase by 22 percent in January-October 2026

Monday, 09 November 2026 09:52:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In October this year, China's excavator sales amounted to 20,225 units, up 11.8 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).

In particular, in October, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 9,501 units, increasing by 12.2 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 10,724 units, up 11.4 percent year on year.  

In the January-October period this year, China's excavator sales totaled 234,499 units, up 22.0 percent year on year. In the given period, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 114,031 units, increasing by 15.9 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 120,468 units, up 28.4 percent year on year. 

The machinery sector has become among the most important for the steel sector amid the shifting of demand from real estate to manufacturing and high-end equipment. In 2025, machinery manufacturing was a major driver of Chinese steel demand, accounting for approximately 30-35 percent of total steel consumption. The manufacturing industry (including machinery, automotive and shipbuilding) overall consumed 50 percent of China's steel production in 2024 and around 51 percent in 2025.

Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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